Select Hollister High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society during a candlelight ceremony with family and friends on Wednesday, April 26.
Inducted students are chosen based on the four pillars of the National Honor Society: Scholarship, Leadership, Character, and Service. Students must have a 3.75 minimum GPA.
New members inducted into the National Honor Society were Madison Harrison, Rachel Cummings, Miranda Woolstrum, Luke Jackson, Nikki Secrest, Noah Richardson, Ethan LeBlanc, Harley Viall, Lucas Nelson, and Aidan Connell, Lauren Tiefry, Abby Anderson, Julia Gardner, and Kate Heard.
The Hollister Chapter of the National Honor Society has been active for 13 years and is primarily a service-based organization.
To learn more about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
