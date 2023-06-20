(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
From the Branson Tri-Lakes Daily News: Wednesday, July 1, 1998
The SouthTowne Center retail development project that’s being constructed on U.S. 65 in Hollister is considered to be on schedule, according to officials.
The Consumer’s Food Store, which is the largest in the complex, is set to open in September. Several stores have already signed up to be located on the left (northeast) side of Consumers. Among them are: Family Pharmacy, SouthTowne Spa and an Ozark Resort Management Ticket Office, with the naming of other establishments in that section to be confirmed later.
SouthTowne’s administrative offices will also be located in the northeast portion of the center, with a Dollar General Store moving in on the right (southwest) side of Consumers.
Meanwhile, eight parcels of land are also being sold around the front of the complex. Sonic and the Bank of Kimberling City have purchased two of them. Other deals are in the works, but they can’t be confirmed until final arrangements are agreed upon.
“We have the first phase of the streets done and the light poles up, so the complexion of the shopping center is taking shape,” Rick Billington, of the Billington Advertising Company, said. “You can see the layout of the streets now, and you can kind of see how the roof line is developing.
“I think people in that area, along with the ones who drive by, have more of an idea of what that area is going to look like, and how nice of an addition it’s going to be,” he added. “More of the complexion of the center is becoming visible as time goes along.”
According to owner/developer Steve Redford, two other major tenants are also looking at the complex. He could not release who they are because arrangements have not been finalized.
The Bank of Kimberling City is set to begin construction on its building in August. It will be located on one of the outparcels, at the south end of the complex. It will be called the Hollister Branch of the Bank of Kimberling City.
Paving on the streets within the complex will likely begin in two weeks. Paving of the parking lots will also start at that time. Right now, all of the streets are black based in preparation for paving.
“As far as I know, everything is on schedule, “Billington said. “As Most people can see as they drive by, the roof line is starting to take shape. The four walls of the Consumers store are up, and they are doing some work on the air-conditioning and overhead items. Everything is going according to plan.”
Empire Electric is scheduled to be getting the work done on the center’s street lights in the next couple of days, officials said. Consumers is currently putting in some of its refrigeration units. Meanwhile, Sonic is set to begin construction of its drive-in restaurant in September.
“We think Hollister has been overlooked,” Redford said. “We understand there are more residents in Hollister than there are in Branson now.
“Of course, we also think we have a fabulous location,” he added. “This is the only direct access center between Harrison, Ark. and Ozark, Mo. on Highway 65.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.