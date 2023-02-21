Hollister School District Special Services Director Kristina Smith has been named the 2023 recipient of the Larry Doyle Outstanding Doctoral Student in Educational Administration Honors Award.
The award, given for service to the School of Education and the university, is awarded to doctoral students who have achieved high levels of academic success. Dr. Boyle, a professional educator and former Lindenwood School of Education professor, established the award.
In a letter, which notified Smith of receiving the award, Lindenwood University Department Head of Educational Leadership Bob Steffes said Smith is deserving of the award.
“Without a doubt, you have worked hard to earn this recognition,” Steffes said.
Hollister School Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said she and the district couldn’t be more proud of Smith.
“Everyone in Hollister knows the heart and dedication of Dr. Smith to serve her students, her colleagues, the school, and our community,” Leech said. “It is rewarding to see that others notice the greatness in her. She couldn’t be more deserving of this honor.”
Smith, who defended her dissertation to earn her Doctorate on Aug. 31, said she is humbled to receive the honor.
“I had no idea I was being nominated or even considered for this award,” Smith said. “I am truly honored.”
Smith will receive the Larry Doyle Outstanding Doctoral Student in Educational Administration Honors Award at the Lindenwood Honors Convocation Ceremony on April 16.
