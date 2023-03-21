Mr. G’s Pizza and Pub in Branson is partnering with the Taney County Shrine Club to raise money for families with children in need of medical assistance from a shrine hospital.
The fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13. During those two days, anyone who dines at Mr. G’s can tell their server they want to participate in the fundraiser and the restaurant will donate 50% of their bill to the Taney County Shrine Club.
Taney County Shrine Club Member Dave Taul explained in a 2021 interview how all of the donations the club receives are used to sponsor children who need treatment at a shrine hospital.
“We take care of any bone disorders in children and right now our burn hospital is rated No. 1 in the entire world for children with burns. Our burn center is in Galveston, Texas,” Taul said. “What we’ve done is we’ve downsized a lot of our big hospitals into smaller, more like outpatient clinics, which has saved us a ton of money. Any of the long overnight stays, after surgery, we put them in a regular hospital. Honestly, people don’t understand when we say we’re going to take care of and pay for your child, we pay for everything and I mean everything. They always think there is a catch and there is no catch…We pay for your stay up there, your trip up there and if you can’t get there, we’ll take you there every month or whenever for your child’s surgeries. It’s a great organization.”
The Taney County Shrine Club will also be hosting their 14th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 at the Holiday Hills Golf Course. Additional information on this fundraiser will be in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Mr. G’s Pizza and Pub is located at 202 1/2 North Commercial Street in Branson. Mr. G’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Visit mrgschicagopizzeria.com.
For additional information on the Taney County Shrine Club or either of the fundraising events contact John Grisham at 417-593-9730.
