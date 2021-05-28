A local veteran’s group will host their annual event on Memorial Day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure America’s freedoms.
The Branson Veterans of America will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Ozarks Memorial Cemetery, next to Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home on Highway 76 East, according to a press release from the Branson Veteran’s of America.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the first time the event was held was in 2014. The first event had guest speakers which included active duty service men and women, and then Branson Mayor Raeanne Presley.
This year the guest speakers will be Branson Mayor Larry Milton and Missouri House District 156 Representative Brian Seitz. The keynote speaker will be Retired US Army Major Amy Manning, according to the release.
The event will also include the placing of wreaths representing each war, the rifle volley and playing of taps.
The Branson High School Air Force JrROTC will also be there to post and retire colors, according to the release.
Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs to sit in as they take part in the program of remembrance.
If inclement weather occurs the ceremony will move indoors to the funeral home auditorium. For more information call Branson Veterans of America Public Relations Director Bob Sarver at 417-294-0728.
