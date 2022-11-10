A local veteran has brought together a peer led group to help give veterans a sounding board to help them deal with everyday struggles related to their service.
VFW Senior Vice Commander Ret. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Joe Harris organized a support group which is hosted on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1667, located in Ridgedale, Missouri, to help himself and others deal with the after effects of military service.
The group is peer led and offers a place for veterans to socialize, without the pressures of traditional therapy.
“Any veteran who wants to come is welcome,” Post Commander Richard Clowers said. “There is no cost and it is a peer group. There’s no facilitator, professional, PhD, or anybody there pointing the finger or judging people. This is soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines helping each other out and talking.”
Harris, who is classified as 100% total and permanent with PTSD, said one of the biggest problems is the fact veterans who have PTSD find it difficult adjusting to social situations.
“One of the problems with veterans that have PTSD, especially those that are 100%, is they stay home and they don’t get out,” Harris said. “It’s called avoidance. They avoid crowds. And it’s very hard to get them out and socialize.”
Harris said in his personal experience a lot of support groups run by mental health professionals don’t work for veterans who have PTSD.
“I’ve personally been in five support groups, and I’ve had three or four times where I’ve had one on one therapy and the problem with one on one therapy if you’re 100% is it is a little bit intrusive,” Harris said. “In my case, it actually made me worse. It was intrusive and in my case, it actually made me worse. In the support groups that the VA had, I’ve been in four of their support groups. They discontinued the support groups that were ongoing and I had really relied on that as other veterans did, as a social group. It was a place where at least you have one hour a week where you could be with other veterans that have similar conditions and understand the situation. You feel more comfortable in that environment. But what the VA did was they discontinued the ongoing support groups.”
Harris said the lack of support groups is what drove him and the VFW to start one up. The group was designed to be a social peer group which helps and supports veterans without the pressures to discuss war stories.
“The problem with one on one therapy and other support groups is the VA has a classification called total and permanent. Myself and other veterans in our peer led group are 100% total and permanent, which means and I can tell you by experience, there is no hope of improvement. And that’s just a sad fact it is. But at the same time it’s so nice if the veteran can just get over, you know, being around people and being around others who understand. People that have the same conditions eventually I think they feel more comfortable, right. It’s something that I look forward to every week and for that matter, I look forward to camaraderie at the VFW. I know even those that don’t have a lot of PTSD problems have similar backgrounds, and they at least understand so I really want to reach out in the strongest way to any veteran and ask them just to give it a try. We’re not there to talk about war stories. We try not to talk about politics. We just talk to each other and help.”
Harris said he started the group to offer help and a place for veteran’s to share the day to day of life, especially for those who are suffering from PTSD.
“My motivation was to reach out to veterans, and let them know that we have a support group,” Harris said. “We do have a few younger veterans, Afghanistan veterans, but we would like to have more veterans. Some of these veterans don’t work because they are disabled with PTSD. If we could get more veterans that were younger or even more veterans from the Vietnam era, we could expand our group and open a support group in the evenings, where it’d be more convenient for others. And that’s my motivation and purpose for being here so we can reach out to all veterans that served in and were deployed to a war zone to join the VFW right now.”
Harris said the brotherhood amongst veterans can help so much when facing the daily trials of living with PTSD.
“We help each other and we do a lot of teasing. And it’s fun. That’s good. Sometimes when we have a facilitator or counselor, who hasn’t been in the service and served in war it can be difficult with veterans with PTSD it can aggravate them. And doesn’t only aggravate the one that’s getting called out during the group. It’ll aggravate the other ones, like some of us have a real problem with authority. So in my mind, it works better to let things flow freely. And occasionally when somebody’s got a real problem, we’ll all sit there and we’ll listen. Which is helpful. If a veteran is hurting and they talk about it, we listen. We talk about the symptoms. But if it does come up all the time and we don’t always focus on it. It’s not that we don’t allow it, it’s just not productive in working toward having a good day all the time.
“We understand each other. We have each seen things that have changed us. War changes soldiers. Combat changes you, and sometimes just having someone who may not have gone through the exact thing but understands what you went through is enough.”
Veterans do not have to be members of the VFW to attend support group meetings.
“Whether or not they’re VFW members, any veteran can come and get support from other veterans,” Clowers said.
For more information visit ‘Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1667, Ridgedale Missouri’ on Facebook or call Clowers at 417-213-1534.
