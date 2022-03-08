Forsyth Ward I residents will be asked to vote for a representative on the board of aldermen in the April 5, Municipal Election.
Incumbent Larry Moehl is running to retain his seat for another two years against challenger Missi Hesketh.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News offered both candidates the chance to answer questions ahead of the election. Questions were submitted to the respective candidates via email. Answers, in their entirety, are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot.
Background
Incumbent Larry Moehl is currently serving as a Ward I Alderman for the city of Forsyth. He and his wife of 53 years, Cleo, have lived in Forsyth for 43 years. Moehl and Cleo have one son, Daron Moehl.
Moehl is a local businessman who owns The Autoworks and has been a real estate broker for more than 40 years. He served six years in the U.S. Army Infantry Reserve. He is a member of the Kiwanis Club, where he once served as club President. Moehl is also a qualified classic car appraiser.
As an alderman, Moehl is the current liaison for the Forsyth Police Department, assisted in the purchase of the Highway 160 overlook and said he has a great working relationship with city staff.
Challenger Missi Hesketh was born in the suburbs of Chicago and moved to Forsyth with her family in 1983. She is a graduate of Forsyth High School, class of 1990. After graduating from high school, Hesketh traveled and eventually attended college where she earned an Associate of Arts in Business Administration in 2001. She has since earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 2004, a Masters in Gifted Education in 2018, and is currently wrapping up the EdS in Special Education and Assessment program at MSU.
In 2006, Hesketh moved back to Forsyth to raise her children near family. She was a teacher in the Forsyth School District from 2006 to 2020 before taking a teaching position in Ozark.
Hesketh is a former Alderman for the city of Forsyth, serving as Ward I Alderman from 2008 to 2012, during her time in office Hesketh says she identified a special park tax passed in 2000 was being misused, which resulted in a state audit and the City of Forsyth having to repay the park fund $60,000.
Why are you running for Ward 1 Alderman?
Moehl: “I am running to preserve, maintain, and improve the quality of life enjoyed by the citizens of Forsyth.”
Hesketh: “I am running for Alderman for Forsyth Ward I in the hopes of being part of a collaborative effort to improve communication and accountability. There have been several occasions, both while serving as an alderman and in subsequent interactions while standing as a resident in front of city council, when members of the Board of Alderman and a couple of city employees have been less than respectful and considerate of concerns I and other residents have brought to them. Other residents also see this as an issue. Respect is a two-way street and effective communication is key to relationship building. I think city leaders do the residents a great disservice by not seeking their input on some issues (examples: potential uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds and dissolving Park Board). Also, going back to the misuse of tax dollars found in the 2012 audit, I would like to help oversee that our tax dollars are being used for the purposes for which we voted… parks development, not salaries. There are members on the Board of Alderman and others within the city who remain in oversight of those dollars, who saw no problem with the misuse of those funds. I took issue with the residents not getting what they voted for and did something about it.”
What do you think the biggest issue facing the city is?
Moehl: “We need the ability to pay police and all city employees competitive wages.”
Hesketh: “If you’ll dig up past ‘Meet the Candidate’ articles, you’ll see that “new business” has almost always been front and center as the biggest concern. I think before we can entice and support new businesses we need a focus on code enforcement and real efforts at beautification and aesthetics. I speak specifically to Chapter 505 of the Forsyth Municipal Code which refers to “Dangerous Buildings.” There are by far more well-maintained properties, both commercial and residential, in Forsyth than there are “dangerous” buildings. However, there are several commercial properties and residential areas that have been in dire need of attention from the owners for years.”
What plan of action do you feel the city needs to take to address the issue you feel is the biggest facing Forsyth?
Moehl: “Encourage business development and population growth.”
Hesketh: “Addressing dangerous buildings and enforcing codes to rectify them could mean a potential increase in employee hours. Finding the means for another position may be a challenge met by scrutinizing how employee hours are currently utilized and by shifting job duties. What would be interesting is to examine the long-term benefits of cleaning up these long-standing issues, in terms of retaining residents and businesses, increases in property values and tax dollars for our schools, as well as drawing new folks into town.”
Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you before they vote on April 5?
Moehl: “I believe the city is moving in the right direction for its citizens and businesses. I am available for questions, comments, or concerns anytime, by calling Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763. I would appreciate your vote on April 5th.”
Hesketh: “There have been multiple conversations around rewriting the Fowl and Livestock ordinance (Section 210.200 of The Forsyth Municipal Codes) to allow residents to have up to six chickens (no roosters and following established guidelines) on their property. I even canvassed for signatures on a petition, not knowing that Class 3 & 4 cities are not privy to the petition process. One alderman, no longer on the Board, suggested the issue be put to the residents for a vote, but that was shot down. Bringing in information from neighboring communities on ordinances for comparison and review was shot down, as well. For me, it’s no longer just about raising chickens for the fresh eggs and other benefits of such a self-sustaining practice. I’m running for office to help ensure that the voices of our citizens are heard and that they are treated with the respect they deserve.
“Also, it is beyond time that Forsyth looks at implementing proper Planning & Zoning. Does Forsyth have a Comprehensive Plan and/or City Land Use Code? Shouldn’t we? Should residents of a well-established neighborhood be defenseless against an auto shop being built on a lot next to their homes? Again, we need to examine the codes that are on the books, enforce what is there, and make changes for the long-term benefit of all in the community.
“Finally, when you consider the findings of the 2012 State Audit confirming the misuse of the special park tax, the more recent theft of utility deposits in 2019, and the stagnation of growth caused in part by the lack of code enforcement (including conflicts of interest), coupled with the fact that there are still elected officials and city employees in charge today who bore responsibility for all of these transgressions, isn’t it time to put the focus on accountability of those leaders and make a change?”
