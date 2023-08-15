school fair 2023 19.jpg
AJ Fahr
School fair 2023 4.jpg
School Fair 2023 2.jpg
School Fair 2023 3.jpg
school fair 11.jpg
Readiness Fair 2023 1.jpg

On Friday, Aug. 11, Stone County organizations, churches and volunteers came together to help students get prepared for the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year. 

 

school fair 2023 8.jpg
school fair 2023 7.jpg
school fair 2023 6.jpg
School fair 2023 5.jpg
school fair 2023 12.jpg
school fair 2023 10.jpg

The Stone County School Readiness Fair, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, invited students, who are eligible for free or reduced lunches, from all the schools in Stone County to come ‘shop’ for school supplies. This year the fair not only had school supplies but gave families the opportunity to get food boxes and clothing. 

school fair 2023 18.jpg
school fair 2023 16.jpg
school fair 2023 17.jpg
school fair 2023 15.jpg
school fair 2023 13.jpg
School fair 2023 9.jpg

 

The fair took place at the Reeds Spring High School and families from Crane, Galena, Hurley, Reeds Spring and Blue Eye were in attendance. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.