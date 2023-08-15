On Friday, Aug. 11, Stone County organizations, churches and volunteers came together to help students get prepared for the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year.
The Stone County School Readiness Fair, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, invited students, who are eligible for free or reduced lunches, from all the schools in Stone County to come ‘shop’ for school supplies. This year the fair not only had school supplies but gave families the opportunity to get food boxes and clothing.
The fair took place at the Reeds Spring High School and families from Crane, Galena, Hurley, Reeds Spring and Blue Eye were in attendance.
