Branson Tri-Lakes News
Wednesday, September 25, 2002
Plans for a Rockaway Beach riverboat casino were laid out by a developer Monday, much to the satisfaction of residents and city officials.
Jim Druck, president of Minneapolis-based Southwest Casino and Hotel Corp., the only company to bid on a casino project for the lakeside town, addressed the public with an entourage of associates.
“You’ve got beautiful weather and beautiful space. We want to capitalize on it,” said Druck, who is proposing a $104 million, non-moving riverboat casino on Lake Taneycomo along Main Street.
Last November, Rockaway voters overwhelmingly said they’d like to see a casino in town.
A Rockaway Beach Gaming Committee, spearheaded by business owner Chuck Walters and Alderman Denny Howard, recently requested casino proposals, but specified it wanted more than just a casino; it wanted a total redevelopment project.
“We put this proposal together, refined it and submitted it,” Druck said. “Rockaway Beach has to want this, and has to be very vocal about that to make this work.”
Druck’s $104 Million proposal calls for a riverboat with 1,200 gaming machines and 30 tables; an area for live entertainment; a dockside facility with two restaurants; a 100 room hotel; parking for 1,500 cars; and a childcare facility. The casino is expected to create up to 950 jobs that pay at least $9 an hour plus tips.
Druck expects to pay more than $15 million in taxes to the state and $3 million in the community.
Janet Bayliff, of Springfield, who attended the presentation, said she visited Rockaway Beach as a child, and hopes for a resurgence.
“This is going to be good for the community,” she said. “It will bring back Rockaway.”
To help restore some of Rockaway’s former glory, the second phase of Druck’s plan includes another hotel and a 1,000-seat theater for “Branson-style entertainment,” Druck said.
“We want to be in the entertainment business,” said Druck, who hopes to tap into at least 4 percent of Branson’s 7 million tourists each year. In five years, he hopes the casino will make $25 million and attract at least 1.5 million tourists to Rockaway.
“That translates to about …$87 million in gross revenues,” he said.
In addition to the payroll, KKE Architects, Inc. Chairman Ronald Erickson said the casino itself will pay two types of taxes: gaming tax and admissions tax.
“These taxes are shared between the community and the state,” he said.
However, several state hurdles must be addressed before a casino project floats on Taneycomo.
Offshore gambling is only allowed on two Missouri waterways, the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. It would take a statewide vote and legislative support to add the White River, which includes Taneycomo, to that list.
“We are embarking on a long process here,” Druck said. “We’ve got at least a couple of years of politics ahead of us. To enable this project to proceed, the voters in Missouri have to think this is a good idea on a statewide ballot.”
State Sen. Doyle Childers said he’ll do everything in his power to stop Rockaway’s casino plan.
“Gambling is a tax on stupidity,” he said. “I know it’s not going to happen as long as I’m there.”
Mike Rankin, Branson’s economic development director, attended the meeting Monday.
“I live in Taney County; that’s why I’m here…curiosity of what our neighbors are doing,” he said.
Although the Rockaway Beach Gaming Committee has not yet accepted Druck’s proposal, an opening date of June 2007 has been estimated.
Officials claim the casino and surrounding developments will cost the city nothing.
“We ask you to dream a little with us on this …because we know this is real,” Erickson said.
(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
