College of the Ozarks will host a Fall Open House to showcase student-made products on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Guests who visit the Fall Open House will be able to take advantage of special promotions, shop fall merchandise and taste samples of recipes using student-made products.
Those attending will be entered into a drawing for a prize worth $100. It will consist of various items, many of which are for sale at the event. The college will showcase limited-time seasonal products, such as Pumpkin Butter and Pumpkin Roll Jarred Cakes.
The Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen will be open to the public as well as the Stained Glass and Candle Shop, the Ralph Foster Museum, and the Edwards Mill and General Store. At each of these locations, onlookers will be able to observe as students make products and provide live demonstrations.
At the Edwards Mill, students will be milling stoneground products and handweaving baskets. At the Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen, students will be baking the renowned fruitcakes and demonstrating the creation of the College’s many fruit spreads, including the iconic apple butter. The Ralph Foster Museum will be open to the public for people to see the history of College of the Ozarks through a unique display containing many artifacts.
“We are excited for this year’s Student-Made Fall Open House,” Director of Retail Operations Kiley Hutcheson said. “Fall warms people’s hearts, and we are excited to showcase what we are offering this fall.”
During a visit to the Open House, the public may attend the fall play, a free patriotic play performed by students. A Flight to Faith: The Story of a Vietnam P.O.W. will be performed in the Royal Oak Forum at The Keeter Center at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The play is open on a first come, first served basis. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. For groups of 15 or more, call (417) 690-2120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.