Former Forsyth Superintendent and state legislator Maynard Wallace died Jan. 17 at the age of 77.
Maynard Leon Wallace had a career in education, serving as the superintendent at the Forsyth School District – where he also coached basketball for a time – and at the Ava School District. He also served three years on the State Board of Education.
He later served eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives, representing voters in the eastern half of Taney County.
According to an online obituary from Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Wallace was born April 21, 1943 in Pond Fork, Missouri.
Lyle Rowland served in the same House seat for eight years after Wallace was term-limited out. He also had been a student of Wallace’s and when he taught at Forsyth, Wallace was his superintendent. Rowland also spent many years as a superintendent with the Taneyville School District. He said he talked to Wallace on the phone on Jan. 12, five days before he died.
“Maynard was a brother to me,” Rowland said. “He touched a lot of lives. Everyone I ran into really like Maynard Wallace. The other side of the isle, the Democrats, really liked him.”
“I hope the legacy I left in the House of Representatives is the same that he left. What he said, he did. If you asked him what he thought about something, he’d tell you what he really thought. People respected that. He wasn’t a politician, he was a statesman.”
Travis Smith, who just began serving as a state representative in the same district that Wallace served, wrote on social media, “Rest in Peace to the gentleman from Ozark County, the Honorable Representative Maynard Wallace. You served your constituents well. Your legacy shall not be forgotten. Thank you for you service. God bring peace to your family and friends.”
Former Branson and Logan-Rogersville Superintendent Doug Hayter also wrote on social media, “They do not make them any better than Maynard Wallace.”
Wallace spent 33 years in public education. However, even after he retired, he still served the field of education as a member of state government. During his time in the House, Wallace spent time as chairman of the Education Committee.
Wallace married his wife Linda in 1967. He is survived by her, two children, and three sisters. A funeral service was held Jan. 21 in Ava. Burial followed at the Thornfield Cemetery in Thornfield.
