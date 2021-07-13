A teenage athlete from Hollister has died from injuries he sustained after nearly drowning at Moonshine Beach last week.
The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Ty Lewis.
A benefit for the family is planned for Wednesday, July 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister. The night of the event, Hook and Ladder Pizza and the Twinkle Market will be donating portions of their proceeds to the family, according to a press release from the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.
There will be entertainment, raffles and items for sale at the park to benefit the family. Raffles will be drawn at 8 p.m. and followed by stories and memories of Lewis, according to the Facebook event page for the benefit.
For more information visit facebook.com/events/1268249120244575.
View the original story
‘Bystanders take action to rescue drowning boy’ at bransontrilakesnews.com
