An art exhibit that will feature art showcasing the beauty of nature is scheduled to open in Hollister.
The new exhibit at the Southern Missouri Arts Connection will feature art by local nature artist Mary Arneson and is scheduled to open Friday, June 4.
SMAC will host the exhibit at the Branson Underground Gallery, within the SMAC Art Center located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The exhibit titled ‘The Things We Love’ will be at the gallery for public viewing Friday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 30. An opening night reception will be held on June 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibit and the reception are both free and open to the public, according to a press release from SMAC.
The exhibit is a collection of art based on Arneson’s favorite things, what she enjoys, and what fills her with wonder, according to the release.
“I wanted to bring some paintings to the gallery that will get people talking and get them together,” said Arneson. “These are things that mean something to me. They are not all going to be the same style. I am going to bring many things for people to see. These are all things that I love. I am hoping that everyone who sees at least one of my paintings will feel that touch in the heart and say ‘Oh, I love that.’ That is my hope.”
According to the release, Arneson is a self-directed artist who began her adventure as a painter while living at the base of Pikes Peak in Colorado. She now resides in a forest north of Forsyth. She draws inspiration from the many species of birds and wildlife that surround her.
“I just paint what I love and what makes my heart happy. I paint for God to honor him and for all the blessings he has given us,” said Arneson. “When I look out my window, I live in a forest near Forsyth, so when I look out my windows on the north end it is like I am living in a tree house. It is about 10 feet above the ground, so I see all of these birds at my feeders. We have had bears on our front porch, we are surrounded by animals. My paintings are of things God has given us to enjoy and to look at. I just go with it and hope that there are emotions, good feelings, in what I do.”
According to Arneson, the need to find the joy in life, especially during this last year with the pandemic and issues facing the country is the inspiration for her exhibit.
“I named this exhibit ‘The Things We Love’ because over the past year there has been so much anxiety, so much angst, so much fear and so much strife in the country,” said Arneson. “I think a lot of our world is not stopping, looking around and saying, ’Wait a minute, this is something we have to get through, but there are also a lot of wonderful things in this world.’ Everybody has been so caught up in the negative in this world that they haven’t stopped to look around to appreciate things like a sunset, and say ‘I love that.’ They don’t look at the flowers in the park, and say ‘I love that.’ People have been so hit by this pandemic and all the other negative things going on that they have (lost) sight of some of the things that they love. People just haven’t stopped to give it (their) full attention. I think everybody needs to do that. I think what we throw out to the universe we get back.”
Arneson paints what she sees, feels and loves, (which) is all aspects of nature, according to the release.
“I typically don’t do buildings, I can add them in. I don’t do people. I have done one painting of a person, a ballerina, but I prefer to do animals, birds and things in nature,” said Arneson. “I am a contemporary artist with just touches of realism. I don’t consider my art realism. If you want realism, take a picture.”
According to Arneson, most of her paintings are done with acrylic paints in her studio at her home or at the private studio space at the SMAC art center in Hollister.
“My very favorite medium is acrylic. I have done a few paintings in oil. I have done a few in watercolor but I always seem to go back to acrylic,” said Arneson. “I just like acrylic the most because I can manipulate the paint, I can keep it moist if I need to have it that way for a while. A lot of people complain that acrylic dries out too fast, but for me with some of the products I use I can keep it (wet) longer. I like the fact that I don’t have to wait two or three weeks for the painting to cure before I can varnish it, or frame it. Acrylics dry so much more quickly than oils. I can do a painting today or tomorrow and have it varnished, framed and ready for a show the following week. I do like that about acrylics.”
The process in which Arneson creates each painting is a very deep and emotional one, according to Arneson.
“I don’t do more than one painting at a time. When I am working on a painting there are so many things that go on in my mind. There are so many feelings that I have. These paintings are mine,” said Arneson. “My heart goes in them and pretty much before a painting is done, when I am right in the middle of it, I already have a name for it. The names just come to me, I always name my paintings. I love doing that. They are very personal so for me painting on more than one at a time it’s like I am cheating on both paintings because I wouldn’t be giving it my complete attention.”
For more information on Arneson’s art visit Brush-It-On.com or visit her Facebook page ‘Mary Arneson’s ART to Treasure’.
SMAC is a non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership. It strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all, according to their website.
For more information about SMAC visit smac-art.org.
