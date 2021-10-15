Table Rock Quilts of Honor will be celebrating veterans by presenting them with special quilts at several different area locations in the next few weeks.
Table Rock Quilts of Honor is a chapter member of the national organization Quilts of Honor.
The quilts made by the Table Rock Quilts of Honor chapter have been created by the loving hands of countless volunteers who wish to thank those who have served and to honor their service and sacrifice, according to the release.
The Table Rock group of volunteers have presented over 750 veterans with “Quilted Hugs of Gratitude” since their inception, states the release. This year the group anticipates reaching their goal of 800 quilts presented to deserving veterans.
The quilts made by the group will be presented throughout the months of October and November around the southwest Missouri area.
Presentation times and locations:
- Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., a presentation will take place to the Veterans of the Ozarks (VOTO) group at Stone Castle off of Green Mountain Road in Branson.
- Friday, Oct. 22 at a private presentation in Monet, MO.
- Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. a presentation will take place at the Kimberling City Baptist Church, East Campus.
- Thursday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., a presentation will take place to the Branson Veterans of America group at the Golden Corral in Branson.
- Monday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m., a presentation will take place at the Mid-Town Café in Reeds Spring. This will be the 7th time Jeff Barnhart, café owner, has hosted a Quilt of Honor presentation at his location.
- Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m., a presentation will take place at the start of the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Branson.
The mission of Quilts of Honor, a nonprofit organization, is to bestow a universal symbol of thanks and remembrance to those who have served to protect and defend our freedoms, according to a press release from the Table Rock Quilts of Honor.
Quilts of Honor was started by a veteran of the Vietnam era, Gail Belmont. Between 2005 and April 2010, Belmont and the volunteers worked with an organization providing patriotic quilts to those service members touched by war. The organization made it their mission that no soldier was forgotten, according to the Quilts for Honor website.
Thousands of the quilts made by Belmont and volunteers across the nation have been presented to service members all over the country, to presidents, and to museums in remembrance.
According to the website, the Navy Seals asked for a special quilt to be given to President Bush. The “Presidential” quilt was finally presented to him in 2007 after being delayed by hurricane Katrina. In the fall of 2007, “The Warrior” quilt, painted by Linda Hasbrook and quilted by Belmont, was presented to the Pentagon and installed in the “9/11 Memorial Display Case.” In June 2009, Belmont, along with her parents Bob and Virginia, traveled across America to a special presentation of quilts to the Marine Corps at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. As they drove across America, they picked up quilts from quilters wishing to also honor the military. They began their journey with 200 quilts and arrived at Camp LeJeune with over 1,300 quilts. In August 2009, the “Lady Warrior’’ quilt was presented to the Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.
In April 2010, Belmont’s passion and mission for providing comfort and healing to veterans had grown ever stronger, according to the website. With the help of many Quilts of Honor was formed, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing healing, loving quilts to those who have served in harm’s way protecting our freedoms.
For more information on Quilts for Honor visit quiltsofhonor.org.
