A man from Branson faces felony drug charges after an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on July 5.
Charles Price, 55, of Branson was arrested at 5:50 p.m. in Taney County by MSHP officers, according to the MSHP arrest report. Price was being sought by law enforcement with a misdemeanor warrant from Taney County, after he failed to appear in court for previous charges of assault and resisting arrest.
Missouri Highway Patrol Officers located Price and found methamphetamine in his possession. He is being held without bond in the Taney County Jail in Forsyth.
As additional information on this case is released, it will be published with this story at bransontrilakenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.