The city of Branson and outgoing city attorney Chris Lebeck have reached a separation agreement for his position as full-time city attorney and an agreement which will keep Lebeck as an advisor for the city to help the transition to a new city attorney.
The two agreements between the city and Lebeck passed unanimously during a closed executive session meeting of the Board of Aldermen on Jan. 20.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Branson as the City Attorney and City Prosecutor,” Lebeck said in a city press release announcing his departure. “This was not an easy decision as I will miss the incredible staff who work hard every day to move the city forward for the benefit of the public.”
Lebeck, who began working for Branson in 2018, will continue to work with the city even after he begins his new full-time position as senior prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit for Greene County. A “General Legal Counsel Consultation Agreement” will keep Lebeck’s services available to the city through June 30, 2022.
City officials in the document said the deal with Lebeck was “deemed in the best interests of the city that experienced counsel be retained to provide legal services” until the hiring of Lebeck’s replacement.
Lebeck will receive $30,000 from the city, paid in three installments, for the services he will provide to ease the transition to a new city attorney.
The services will include:
- Advising city staff through the city administrator regarding legal requirements and questions;
- Providing representation for the city at meetings and hearings when appropriate EXCEPT for operating as the city’s prosecutor in municipal court;
- Reviewing contracts, memos, and coverages;
- Legal research, analysis, and preparation of memos;
- Assisting a newly hired city attorney or attorneys in the duties they will perform for the city;
- Provide any other assistance on city business as requested by the city or the Board of Aldermen.
The services Lebeck will provide will be considered work from an independent contractor.
“I’m glad we were able to make this agreement,” Lebeck told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I want to make this the smoothest transition it can be to a new city attorney. I would never leave the community without any legal representation.”
The separation agreement between Lebeck and the city says Lebeck formally resigned as Branson’s city attorney on Dec. 14, 2021 with a final working day of Feb. 13, 2022. In addition to providing Lebeck with three months severance pay and health care coverage until his new employer’s insurance covers him, it releases the city of “any and all claims that employee might have had or may have against” the city, elected officials, directors, and employees.
The agreement also says all parties involved will not “disparage the other nor portray one another in a negative light in any manner whatsoever.”
