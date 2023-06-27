TexPlex at Fox Creek Park celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday morning, June 23.
TexPlex General Manager Daniel Hensley invited the public to come enjoy the park, which offers a one way trail with more than 40 miles of adventure.
“We have 1400 acres with a very unique design,” Hensley said. “We have some of the best designers in the industry out here.”
The off-road park operates Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer months. Mountain biking and horseback riding are reserved for Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hensley said it allows for trail maintenance.
“We maintain our trails, so we take care of the 40 miles plus that we have people riding on,” Hensley said. “So that way, it takes care of your machines. You can bring out a brand new machine that you don’t want to get scratched. You could also bring something out that you invest your time and money into, that you can do rock crawling and different adventure courses. This is where the fun begins; this is a Branson/Hollister adventure.”
For more information about TexPlex at Fox Creek park, visit www.texplexfoxcreek.com.
