The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be hosting its Annual Membership Meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the SMAC Art Center located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
The meeting is held for members to celebrate their accomplishments throughout the year, and to get a firsthand peek at where SMAC is heading. Members will be able to share ideas and plug into various upcoming activities and projects. Those who aren’t members are also welcome and will have an opportunity to learn more about the Southern Missouri Arts Connection and membership.
Along with updates, there will be time to chat and connect with fellow artists and the evening’s events will also include an art activity. SMAC invites participants to bring an appetizer to share, and to bring friends and family.
Those interested can RSVP to info@smac-art.org.
