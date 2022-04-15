The Branson Centennial Museum celebrated two important days in Branson history.
On Friday, April 1, the museum celebrated its 10th year anniversary and the 110th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of Branson. The event gathered together local dignitaries, volunteers, guests and more.
In 1912, the City of Branson was officially incorporated. The grand opening of the Centennial Celebration was held on April 1, 2012, with several hundred visitors visiting the new Branson Centennial Museum.
The Branson Centennial Museum occupies a historic downtown space, located at 120 South Commercial Street in Branson, built after the infamous fire of 1912. Rotating exhibits tell stories from the 1839 arrival of the first permanent residents in the area. The museum highlights the 1907 publication of Harold Bell Wright’s novel “Shepherd of the Hills,” the 1930’s airport, pro-golf and fishing, float trips, outdoor vacations in the 1940s and 1950s, and 1959-1961 music shows, according to the Explore Branson website. The museum takes you on a music journey from Ozark performances out of the caves and churches to Branson stages.
Admission to the museum is free; however, donations are welcomed.
For more information visit wrvhs.org/locations/bcm.
