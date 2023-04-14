The founder of Bass Pro Shops has climbed again in the Forbes list of world billionaires.
Johnny Morris, 75, has been ranked in the Top 250 of the 2023 Forbes Billionaires list. The 2023 list had 28 fewer billionaires than last year, and the total wealth of the world’s billionaires totaled $12.2 trillion, a drop of half a billion dollars from last year.
Almost half the list lost wealth, including the 2022 No.1 billionaire, Elon Musk, who fell to No.2 on the list after the acquisition of Twitter.
The United States has the most billionaires, 735, with China second with 562, and India third with 169 billionaires.
In the 2022 listing, Morris ranked 424th with a total estimated net worth of $6 billion. He was tied with a Russian oil magnate, a major US IT provider, Swedish and Norwegian real estate developers, and the owners of Australia’s biggest bathroom & plumbing supplier. It was a $1.9 billion climb from 2021. Morris ranked 705th in 2021, and 616th in 2020.
This year, Morris ranks the highest he’s ever been on the list, tied at 246th with an estimated net worth of $8.3 billion, a $2.3 billion rise over last year.
Morris is tied with the head of the world’s largest drugstore chain, and a German family who inherited their wealth when the family patriarch died in 2021.
He began Bass Pro Shops in 1972 selling fishing tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, MO. Forbes estimates Bass Pro Shops total yearly sales at $6.5 billion. Other Bass Pro entities such as Top of the Rock, Big Cedar Lodge, or golf course revenue were not broken out by Forbes.
