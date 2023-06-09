Kissee Mills Head Start recently celebrated the end of the school year with a luau event for its attending children.
During the luau, a certificate ceremony was hosted, recognizing how many years the kids have been enrolled in Head Start.
Several local businesses made donations to provide a meal for the kids and their families, which consisted of about 55 people. The lunch served included Hawaiian chicken sliders (donated by Springfield Grocers), baked beans (donated by Kim’s BBQ Shack), potato salad (donated by Shirley’s Kitchen), coleslaw (donated by Wagon Wheel Restaurant), vegetable tray, fruit tray (donated by Springfield Grocers), strawberry-orange lemonade, sweet tea (donated by Hiland-Branson), cupcakes (donated by Country Mart-Forsyth), and vanilla custard and ice cream (donated by Andy’s-Branson and Sonic-Forsyth). Culver’s-Branson donated ice cream tokens for the kids and their families and Home Depot donated a variety of craft projects and paint for the kids as well.
Kissee Mills Head Start Family Advocate Carla Combs said the kids had a wonderful time during the event.
“Head Start has a family fun night four times during the school year, where we provide a meal, a craft, an informative/educational aspect, games, and family interaction,” Combs said. “These are very popular events for our Head Start families.”
For more information, contact Family Advocate Carla Combs at (417) 509-8146 or ccombs@oac.ac.
