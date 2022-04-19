Superheroes big and small are being asked to put on their cape and walk to help fight child abuse.
The Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation, Inc. is hosting its 4th Annual Hero Run and Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, in Hollister. The walk/run will start at Seven Arrows Taproom, located at 260 Birdcage Walk, according to a press release from CAPE Foundation. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and is untimed.
“Effectively everything’s the same as last year. I think the only difference you’ll see this year is we’re taking off from Seven Arrows Taproom,” CAPE Foundation President Andrea Pate said. “They were just opening up last year. So that’s kind of cool for them to host us.”
After the walk, the community and participants will have the opportunity to check out the vendors along Downing Street. CAPE Foundation will also be hosting wellness workshops.
“This year we will offer four free wellness workshops for the community starting at the SMAC Art Center starting at 10:30 a.m.,” Pate said. “We will have vendors, family-friendly activities, and a raffle in front of Seven Arrows Taproom throughout the day.”
Pate said there will be entertainment and vendor booths, including several nonprofits.
“We have entertainment and a DJ there as well. They will be there throughout the morning and into the afternoon. There will be music and entertainment. SMAC is still doing face painting,” Pate said. “Nonprofits booths are available for free of charge so we have accessibility to community services. And we have a lot of nonprofit businesses who will have tables. The emphasis this year has been very heavily predicated on nonprofits exposure.”
Participants can pre register online or can register on race day registration at 7 a.m. Adult tickets are $20 and children under 18 are $15.
All money raised will help CAPE provide services and funding to aid in healing and eliminating abuse against children, according to the release. CAPE strives to accomplish its goal by assisting child abuse survivors and their families in receiving mental health services by providing financial grants to pay for counseling when an individual or family lacks the ability to pay. CAPE is funded by grants, donations and fundraiser events, like the walk/run. One-hundred percent of donated money goes to support therapeutic services for children and adult survivors of child abuse.
According to the release, CAPE is grateful for community sponsors including Law Office of the Ozarks, Soul Space Yoga and Wellness Spa, Elbow Grease Design Company, Seven Arrows Taproom, and Table Rock Sno Biz.
For more information visit capefoundationinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.