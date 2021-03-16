The city of Galena currently has a single part time police officer and they are asking for their community’s help to grow their police department.
The city of Galena has a 1% Public Safety Sales Tax up for voter consideration to help fund their law enforcement.
The following question will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, April 6 for Galena residents:
“Shall the city of Galena, Missouri, be authorized to impose a city sales tax of 1% to be used only for law enforcement purposes and to repeal the personal property tax that is currently in effect.”
According to a press release from the city of Galena, any money from the Public Safety Sales Tax will go exclusively to law enforcement. The funds will be kept separate from other city funds and by state law it can only be used for law enforcement purposes.
“The city of Galena is attempting to build a police force,” said city of Galena Police Officer Michael Cupp. “Right now, I am the only officer and I am part time. This will be used to hopefully hire new officers and purchase vehicles.”
If passed, the sales tax would eliminate the city’s personal property tax, stated the release.
“It will relieve some of the burden on the citizens of Galena by eliminating the city’s yearly personal property tax,” said Cupp. “The sales tax will be generated by anyone who travels, works or visits the city when they purchase items.
“It’s going to help share the cost to build a police department up.”
According to the release, based on previous years sale records in the city, the proceeds from this tax would generate $42,709 in one year. The tax will be on anything purchased in the city limits of Galena.
“The sales tax would generate more money for the city than the personal property tax does currently,” said Cupp. “Visitors and travelers would benefit from the police department as well. If there is an incident when someone is in town, we would be able to get out on calls with a faster response time.”
Galena currently depends heavily on the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, according to Cupp.
“Right now when I am not on duty we depend on the county and the county covers a wide area,” said Cupp. “When something occurs in the city, unless there is an officer close by or at the sheriff’s department, your response time is going to be excessive.”
The goal for Galena is to get a police department that can be funded without burdening the citizens with the cost, according to Cupp.
“The hope is to hire full time police officers,” said Cupp. “We also need vehicles to be able to respond. A police department costs money and what we are trying to do, for the people who live inside the city, is to alleviate the burden to fund the entire department.”
For more information you can visit the city of Galena’s website at galenacityhall.org.
