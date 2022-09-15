The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Mobile will be making its way to Hollister on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for a blood drive at the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The blood drive will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Compared to past blood drives at Branson Tri-Lakes News, the September donor event will be taking place inside of a CBCO blood mobile, which will be conveniently parked just outside of the newspaper offices.
“The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, urges donors to help increase the blood supply during the Be fabZOOlous blood drive,” a press release from CBCO said, “Successful donors will receive two vouchers for general admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo. All donors will be entered into a drawing for an additional fabZOOlous prize. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2023.”
Additionally, successful donors will receive a free Be fabZOOlous t-shirt, as well as gift certificates to Branson attractions and eateries, including Branson IMAX, Pasghettis, McDonalds and Sonic.
“These blood drives have become a special event and we’ve come to look forward to them. Some many members of the community have devoted themselves to helping save lives through a blood donation to CBCO,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “We just can’t thank all of you enough for continuing to show up and support these bimonthly events. We look forward to seeing our regulars and hopefully a few new faces as well on Wednesday.”
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.
