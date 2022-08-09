SMAC Next Gen

The Southern Missouri Arts Connection is holding its Next Gen Creators youth art exhibit this month at their SMAC Center Gallery in Hollister.

The Southern Missouri Arts Connection hosted their Next Gen Creators exhibit reception on Friday, Aug. 5.

The Next Gen Creators exhibit will be on display in the SMAC Gallery now until Aug. 27. The gallery is located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. 

Next Gen 3

The public can veiw the art of local children this month.
Next Gen 9

SMAC promotes art in all ages.

This exhibit will boast the work of young artists from the area, including those who attended SMAC art camps this year, according to a press release from SMAC.

In July, SMAC sent out a call in the community for youth under 18 years of age to submit their artwork for this exhibit. 

Next Gen 4

Young artists submitted art for the Next Gen Creators exhibit for SMAC's August gallery.
Next Gen 8

Artwork by children hang in the SMAC Gallery for the month of August.

“This is our third year of having a youth exhibit,” SMAC President Tenille Blair-Neff explained. “Originally our idea was to share the work of our summer art campers in a show. But then we realized how many other kids would benefit from having a gallery experience. So, we opened it up to the community.”

Next Gen 6

Diverse styles and artistic visions filled the SMAC Gallery during the August reception showcasing the works of the youth.
Next Gen 5

SMAC's Next Gen Creators exhibit runs through the month of August.

The exhibit hope to encourage budding artist along their artistic pursuits. It’s also an opportunity for friends and family to show their support for the young artists. 

Next Gen 7

Children artists submitted works for display at the Next Gen Creators art exhibit.
Next Gen 2

Young artists have the opportunity to show and sell their art during the month long exhibit.
Next Gen 1

The Next Gen Creators art exhibit showcased art from area youth.

This year the artists could not only show their creations but sell them as well. 

The exhibit is free and open to the public. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.