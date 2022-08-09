The Southern Missouri Arts Connection hosted their Next Gen Creators exhibit reception on Friday, Aug. 5.
The Next Gen Creators exhibit will be on display in the SMAC Gallery now until Aug. 27. The gallery is located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
This exhibit will boast the work of young artists from the area, including those who attended SMAC art camps this year, according to a press release from SMAC.
In July, SMAC sent out a call in the community for youth under 18 years of age to submit their artwork for this exhibit.
“This is our third year of having a youth exhibit,” SMAC President Tenille Blair-Neff explained. “Originally our idea was to share the work of our summer art campers in a show. But then we realized how many other kids would benefit from having a gallery experience. So, we opened it up to the community.”
The exhibit hope to encourage budding artist along their artistic pursuits. It’s also an opportunity for friends and family to show their support for the young artists.
This year the artists could not only show their creations but sell them as well.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
