The Crane Broiler Festival will open this week for its 71st year.
A tradition since 1952, the festival opens this year on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Crane City Park, located at 107 Myrna Lewers Parkway. The event is free to attend and has free parking.
The first few days of the festival will allow visitors to partake in a carnival and sample from many food vendors. Carnival rides and food will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 24 and Thursday Aug. 25.
On Friday and Saturday visitors can partake in not only free entertainment, more carnival rides, a parade, beauty pageant and vendor booths but can enjoy the signature cuisine of the famous Crane Broiler Fest chicken dinner.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the festival began as the ‘Crane Picnic’ on Oct. 9, 1952 to showcase locally raised broilers, a young chicken generally weighing between 2 ½ to 3 ½ pounds and produced commercially for meat. Today the Crane Broiler Fest continues the tradition of the original chicken dinner, but has grown in size since its humble beginnings.
On the grounds of the Crane City Park visitors will find the 50 foot open air cooking pit. On Friday and Saturday during the event this pit will be manned by over 50 volunteers, who will begin the day firing up the pit at 8 a.m. and keep it lit until 4 p.m. As part of the process, volunteers will load frozen chicken halves onto metal cooking racks. Once 50 chicken halves are loaded per rack, they are seasoned and are ready to be placed in the 50 by 6 foot wide concrete block pit cooking area. Over the two-day cooking period, volunteers will go through 3 to 3 ½ tons of charcoal and more than 50 gallons of various sauce mixes.
The schedule of events on Friday, Aug. 26 include:
- Craft booths open and the chicken dinner begins at 11 a.m.
- Gospel music tent on the front stage of the park at 11 a.m. and will play until 4:30 p.m.
- Bingo at the Gazebo from 1 to 9 p.m.
- Carnival rides for tickets begin at 1:30 p.m. and for armbands they will begin at 6 p.m.
- Slick Chick Pageant will start at 6 p.m. on the front stage of the park
- Country music entertainment will take place on the backstage of the park at 6:30 p.m. featuring artists Addie Jarvis and Travis Scott and the Playboyz
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the festival will open with a parade, with line up beginning at 9 a.m. and the parade starting at 10 a.m. followed by the following:
- Craft booths opening at 10 a.m.
- Chicken dinner starts at 11 a.m.
- Gospel music tent on the front stage of the park at 11 a.m. and will play until 8 p.m.
- From noon to 1 p.m. carnival rides begin
- Bingo at the Gazebo from 1 to 9 p.m.
- Horseshoe Tournament sign-up at noon, with the tournament beginning at 1 p.m.
- “Bluegrass on the Backstage” featuring the following lineup:
-- Homestead Holler from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
-- Flyin’ Buzzards from 1:40 to 2:25 p.m.
-- Possum Trot from 2:35 to 3:20 p.m.
-- Route 3 from 3:40 to 4:15 p.m.
-- Flyin’ Buzzards from 5:25 to 6:10 p.m.
-- Possum Trot from 6:20 to 7:05 p.m.
-- Route 3 from 7:15 to 8 p.m.
Music and dancing on the backstage rounds at the fest at 8 p.m.
For more information visit cranebroilerfestival.org or visit ‘Crane Broiler Festival’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.