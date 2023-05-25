The Table Rock Lake Lions Club has made its initiative for the next year.
The TRL Lions Club recently voted to specialize in vision-related programs and has elected its new officers for the upcoming Lions year, which begins July 1.
The club elected the following officers for the new Lion’s year:
- President - Ronda Del Boccio
- Vice President - Brent Tesreau
- Secretary - Marie Tesreau
- Treasurer - Gary Stanton
- Historian - Marilyn Schoenborn
Local Lions Clubs around the country can choose specialized programs to focus on each year, according to TRL Lions President Ronda Del Boccio.
“Lions are all about bettering our local communities,” Del Boccio said. “Some clubs have a specialty, and we have chosen to focus on vision care, such as eyeglass recycling, eye exams, and free glasses.”
The TRL Lions Club offers free eye exams and glasses to individuals of any age in the TRL area, who are in need. They also have prescription eyeglass recycling collection boxes in several locations including Walmart, Kimberling Area Senior Center, and local eye doctors. The club can also help those who are partially or totally blind to get cane travel training or a guide dog.
“Reach out to us if you need help with your vision,” Del Boccio said. “Please contact us if you need glasses or would like us to come speak to your group.”
Del Boccio said the program focusing on vision care is close to her heart.
“I am a blind person with a guide dog from Leader Dogs for the Blind, which was founded by Lions over 80 years ago,” Del Boccio said. “I’m happy our club has decided to specialize in vision.”
The TRL Lions Club meetings are open to the public and are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Kimberling City Hall Community Room.
The TRL Lions Club is part of the Lions Club International, which is the largest service organization in the world. Lions Clubs International has over 46,000 clubs in over 200 countries.
For more information about the club or to request help visit Facebook.com/TRLLions or call 575-737-8679.
