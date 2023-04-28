Reeds Spring School Board of Education swore in its newest member.
Tim Hejlek is the newest member of the Reeds Spring school board. He ran unopposed for the seat during the April 4 General Municipal Election. The seat was formerly held by Anne Coleman, who chose not to run for re-election.
Hejlek is a local business man. He handles lawns, landscaping, snow removal, dock management, and various maintenance work for businesses and residential properties with his business Anchor Property Management & Maintenance.
Hejlek worked in the corporate world for 18 years before starting his own business. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He and his wife, Lindsey, have two children who attend Reeds Spring Schools.
Heljek said he wanted to join the school board after taking part in the district’s Strategic Planning process.
“I will be mindful of how decisions affect the students, teachers, and administrative team while focusing on the future of Reeds Spring,” Hejlek said.
For more information on the Reeds Spring School District visit www.rs-wolves.com.
