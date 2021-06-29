A local special education teacher recently won a singing competition, giving her the opportunity to perform with famous Christian artists.
88.3 The Wind radio station, based out of Springfield, held a contest called Cell Phone Superstar asking for those who love to sing to submit a 30 second audition.
Rebecca Jeter, promotions director for 88.3 The Wind, said the station got the idea from another station in Florida that is part of the same radio network.
“It was a really successful competition in Florida, so we thought of having it come to Springfield. Coronavirus was kind of slowing down and people were going to gather again at the Light the Way Music Festival,” Jeter said. “We thought, ‘How can we really get our listeners excited to participate?’ So this contest fell at a great time. We could ask all of our listeners throughout the Southwest region to let us know if they enjoyed singing, and let us hear their voice.”
Joanna Jones, a special education teacher at Buchanan Elementary School, entered and won the singing competition. Jones said music has always been a part of her life, and she has been singing since she was a little girl.
“I’ve always sang, growing up singing in churches, and music is just a way that you’re able to express yourself and show emotions through song,” Jones said. “(My favorite thing about singing) is just being able to express yourself, your emotions, through songs.
“Sometimes you’re able to reach people who you can’t just sit down and talk to. There’s so many stories that you can tell and explain with music.”
Jones still actively seeks out music in her life. Although teaching is her professional career, Jones has been leading worship at New Life Temple Church in Hollister for fifteen years.
The Light the Way Music Festival is a concert coming to Rogersville, Missouri, on July 23-24 that will feature artists like Toby Mac, Cain, We Are Messengers and more.
The radio station announced the winner of the Cell Phone Superstar competition would be the opening act for the Light the Way Music Festival.
“When our Cell Phone Superstar performs, their whole community will be there to support them,” Jeter said. “Light the Way is different because it’s a time to talk about their testimony. The performers really enjoy talking about their testimony and why they do what they do.”
Jeter said she enjoyed watching the contestants grow in excitement for the potential opportunity to perform at the music festival.
“Some of them were afraid to do that; they went from people who may just sing in the car or in the shower, to knowing that they were going to sing in front of thousands of people,” Jeter said. “My favorite part was watching how (they) just kind of opened up. We had quite a few of them who sing in church or even sing as part of their profession.
“We even had some entries from Silver Dollar City and performers from Branson, so that was pretty cool to see.”
After winning the contest, Jones said she is excited to perform at the Light the Way Music Festival as it encourages her to step out of her comfort zone.
“Between (leading worship) and being on the concert side of things, you know you’re used to singing in front of the same people every Sunday, with the same team, you’ve got the same sound guy, everything is similar, and you’re familiar with it,” Jones said. “So being able to get to do this in concert is kind of stepping out a little bit because you’re going to be in front of people you have no clue who they are, and of course a lot more people.
“It’s amazing. To get to perform in front of that many people to sing about Jesus is amazing.”
The competition consisted of four rounds that narrowed 200 entries down to one winner.
For the first round contestants were asked to submit themselves singing a song in acapella, which was then judged by a team of four judges from the radio station who narrowed it down to 10 contestants.
“After the top 10 were announced, each person submitted two songs that they felt really spoke to them and (they) enjoyed listening to,” Jeter said. “As it narrowed down from 10 to four we had fun getting to know our contestants from interviews and questions about their personalities.
“Then when it got down to the next two, we got to see their video quality and hear about how they would perform on a stage.”
After the final round of hearing and seeing how the last two contestants would perform, Jones was chosen as the Cell Phone Superstar.
Jones said her favorite part of the experience was getting the opportunity to reach people she normally wouldn’t get to reach.
“Joanna really stood out with how much she enjoys singing at church. It’s not her profession, but I love that she makes the time for it because it’s a hobby that she’s super passionate about,” Jeter said. “She just did such a great job, and I love that she truly represents our listeners.
(She) loves this hobby and loves to share her gift with others and we were just really encouraged by her.”
For more information about the Light the Way Music Festival, follow the event Facebook page ‘Light the Way.’
