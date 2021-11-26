The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake gives the power of words to area students.
According to a press release from The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake, nearly every third-grader in Stone County now has their own dictionary courtesy of the Rotary Club.
The dictionary distribution is an annual service project performed by the Rotary Club which has taken place since 2011, according to Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake Public Relations Chairman Ben Fisher.
This year the club handed out 214 dictionaries.
“We think it’s critical for children to know that there are people in the community who support them and value the importance of education,” Fisher said. “The students are always so grateful to receive the dictionaries and begin flipping through them immediately.”
Rotary International provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world.
For more information visit ‘Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
