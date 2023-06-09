The Reeds Spring School Board President has achieved certification from the Missouri School Boards Association.
Perry Phillips earned the Distinguished Board Member Certification from the Missouri School Boards Association.
The certificate program recognizes school board members who have completed additional professional development requirements beyond the 18.5 hours of training required by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993 for new board members.
School board members who achieve Advanced and Master Certification, earn at least 60 training credits, complete annual refresher training, read a book related to school board service, observe a board meeting in two other districts, attend at least two MSBA regional or statewide events and demonstrate leadership, advocacy and presentation skills in a variety of activities related to school board service can be awarded the certificate.
Phillips will be recognized at the MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Summit in June.
