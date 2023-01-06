A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Baker was pronounced deceased at the scene by Christian County Coroner Mandi Armitage and transported to the Christian County Coroner’s Office in Ozark. Troop D reported this as its second fatality crash for 2023. Baker was not wearing his seat belt, according to the online crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.