Table Rock Art Guild Gallery celebrates the Grand Re-Opening in their new location on Tuesday, June 28.
The 42 year old guild launched new services at their new location at the intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza. The Table Rock Art Guild is one of the longest running organizations in Southwest Missouri and is composed of over 60 artisan and professional members. The guild meets monthly as an association, and it manages the art gallery open six days a week.
Art classes will begin this fall.
The gallery operates retail hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. All consumer sales, as well as business services, benefit the art guild and directly support local artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.