The Red Cross will be at the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 for a blood drive.
The blood drive will take place on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Elk Lodge, located at 12951 US-160 in Forsyth, MO.
Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Forsyth.
For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org.
