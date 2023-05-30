The Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson hosted their biggest fundraising event to date as a kick off to the Memorial Day Weekend.
The Veterans Memorial Garden Inaugural Golf Tournament, which took place at Pointe Royale on Friday, May 26. The 27 teams participating were asked to be there to sign in around 8 a.m. and the Veterans Memorial Garden presented a Memorial Day presentation before tee off.
The golf tournament was the brainchild of Garden Administrator Jana Evans and Tournament Chairperson Dot Mallon.
“We have been trying to find ways to help fund the garden, which offers a place of memorial and reflection to veterans and their families right here in Branson,” Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We are lucky to have many friends of the garden, who help keep us going with donations and volunteering time. Of course, we are always looking for more volunteers to come out and help. But financially the garden takes a lot to keep going. Our new fountain, which is lovely, does take more water and is an extra cost. So we started planning on a golf tournament at Point Royale.”
The tournament was a four man scramble. After the tournament there was a silent auction and a luncheon at the Pointe Royale Clubhouse.
The day began with a presentation in front of the Clubhouse. The ceremony started with an introduction by Point Royale General Manager Chris Larson.
“As you enjoy a round today, please take a moment to notice the sponsor signs recognizing those who have so generously contributed to this tournament,” Larson said. “We encourage you to support these local businesses. After your round, we’ll see everyone back at the clubhouse where you’ll have an opportunity to bid on some amazing auction items, eat a great lunch and enjoy the award presentation. As we begin the memorial ceremony, I would ask that all are able please remove your hats as Al Waller gives the invocation.”
After the prayer, the Branson High School Junior ROTC Honor Guard presented colors as Evans sang the National Anthem.
“This is the kickoff Memorial Day weekend and is a time to solemnly honor all men and women who have died in US military service,” Larson said. “If you are a veteran please raise your hand and allow us to honor you.”
There was then a presentation of wreaths to honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their life in the line of service to America.
Veterans Task Force President Becky Jewsbury led the precision of wreaths. Dub White, President of Veterans Military Coalition of the Ozarks and Veterans Military Coalition of the Ozarks Service Officer Shelby Pinkerton presented a wreath. Veterans of America 913 Past President Dick Birkhalter presented a wreath.
“One of the wreaths presented was given to the garden a few weeks ago by the Vietnam veterans when they had a reunion and ceremony at the garden,” Evans said. “They were from over 25 states and were from the 1st Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division who served in Vietnam from the Charlie Company and the Alpha Company. It was a special wreath honoring their fallen brothers.”
After the wreaths were placed, Veterans Task Force Treasurer Bob Smithers played taps as the crowd took a moment of silence to honor those who did not make it home.
After the ceremony, the golfers hit the green. The tournament holes were sponsored by Friends of the Garden; Country Mart, The Foot and Bucket Day Spa, Downstream Casino Resort, Fat Donny’s Barber Shop, Branson Bean Coffee Rotisserie, Touch of Heart Massage, Patriot Heating and Air Conditioning and Shire Design and Property Management.
“These are some of the fine organizations in our area that help take care of the veterans in our area,” Evans said.
There were also sponsored special teams including first responder teams from:
- Branson Police Department
- Branson Fire Department
- Taney County Ambulance District
Also receiving a sponsorship to play were the girls and boys golf team from Reeds Springs High School.
The following individuals sponsored the special teams: Dick and DeeDee Gass, Jim and Kathy Cox, Bob Allen, Susan M. Rewoldt, Mark and Bonnie Westcott, Dee Jensen, Linda Edmonds, Jude Rhodes and Jim Tausz.
“Also we would like to give a special thanks to the donors,” Larson said. “Because of them we have teams for the police department, the fire department, ambulance district and Reeds Spring High School.”
For more information on the garden or to volunteer visit veteransmemorialgarden.com.
