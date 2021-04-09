A new Hollister business is open and ready to help everyone on their nutrition journey through delicious and healthy options.
Blend Nutrition & Energy, located at 215 Gage Dr. Ste D in Hollister, and Owner Lisa Smith can’t wait to welcome everyone into the shop to find something their taste buds will love.
“Our whole idea behind opening this store was really to reach our community. First and foremost, we want to reach and serve our community of Hollister here, because they’ve been super supportive of us,” said Smith. “We want to be involved in community events and supporting our community. Second, to use this store as a place where we can get to know our community and serve them with nutrition.”
According to Smith, their products are high in protein; have low to no sugar, is sweetened with Stevia; is kid-friendly; mostly gluten free; and has a low glycemic index.
“We actually offer protein meal replacement shakes and energizing teas. All of our products are through Herbalife, so everything’s tested and there’s 300 scientists that kind of watch our products so it’s very consistent,” said Smith.
“Of course their whole premise is nutrition, so with our shakes and our teas we’ve got lots of things we can add to them, whether it be fiber, probiotics, additional protein. Then of course in our teas we’ve got things like immunity, extra energy, best defense type stuff, so that we can kind of have a whole nutrition all in the same place.”
In addition to shakes and teas, Blend Nutrition & Energy also offers iced protein coffee and pre, during and post workout options.
According to Smith, the protein meal replacement shakes are between 200-250 calories with 17-24 grams of protein and 11-15 net carbs.
Their teas can be served hot or cold and are approximately 24 calories with zero sugar; and almost everything is sweetened with Stevia. The teas are a green tea and orange pekoe base with a ton of fun flavors that can be added if desired.
“Really we wanted to offer some healthier fast food type options that were nutritious and a little more low calorie, low sugar type meals,” said Smith.
At Blend Nutrition & Energy, there are a variety of nutritional supplements that can be added to all the shakes and teas. These include: energy/metabolism booster, probiotics, immunity support, a Beauty Booster for hair, skin and nails collagen support, and many more.
Blend Nutrition & Energy officially opened their doors on February 1. They are now open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Go out and welcome Blend Nutrition and Energy to the Hollister community today.
“My husband (Tim Smith) and I have been a part of the Tri-Lakes community for about 20 years now and we have another company called S&S Pumping that we have really started and grounded ourselves here,” said Smith. “We’ve got a lot of really great connections with people here (and) we just want to continue to grow and continue to get to know our community here at Hollister.”
To learn more, visit Blend Nutrition & Energy on Facebook ‘Blend Nutrition & Energy’ and on Instagram ‘blend_nutrition_and_energy’, or call 417.320.1300.
