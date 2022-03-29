Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss and Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton and sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to discuss the current state of the city of Hollister, the budget, future projects, payroll and the future for city employees and the Hollister culture. Branson Tri-Lakes News is publishing a series on this discussion.
Hollister has worked on making plans for the future for many years, and has been waiting for the time when they could finally implement these plans for the betterment of the residents and the area, according to Ziegenfuss. What a lot of people see as luck is strategic future planning, which has been carefully worked out to bring projects to fruition.
The end of Industrial Park Drive is one of the areas in town which has seen a lot of changes with ongoing projects, according to Ziegenfuss.
“We have plans for the Taney County Expressway going from Hollister to BB Highway and opening up the other end of Industrial Park Drive at the newspaper office,” Ziegenfuss said. “We’re making progress on those.”
The development of Imagine Resorts will include road and water improvements to benefit the community.
“We have Imagine Resorts, and they are doing improvements in the public sector. It is not the Hollister treasury doing that. It is Imagine Resort’s doing,” Ziegenfuss said. “They are paying for those improvements at this time and the city has worked out a plan with them so over a period of 23 years they will be reimbursed for the reimbursable expenses they are doing. In the interim 23 years, Hollister and people from across the nation will be enjoying the five lane sections roads, a new well, and all of those kinds of things. How lucky is that?”
In addition to the road improvements, water and sewer lines are being extended across the city.
“Down on Industrial Park Drive, next to the newspaper (office), we are going to extend water and sewer lines to the lots south down to our city limits line,” Ziegenfuss said. “Now this is going to get to the part where people say, ‘Oh, that 80 acres is going to develop because the waterpark developed there, these lots are going to develop because they all have water and sewer already. How lucky was that?”
On occasion, the city of Hollister has had water problems because of the big water line, which supplies water to areas around Industrial Park Drive, dips down. The current 156 foot drop down and up in the water lines can’t be in PVC pipe because it’s 300 pounds of pressure so it has to be ductile iron and it still blows up ductile iron occasionally, according to Ziegenfuss.
“Now, there’s going to be a new well, which has already been drilled,” Patton said. “If we have a problem with one water line, we’ll just valve it off and the water will flow to the businesses and residents of Hollister.”
The new well was drilled 1325 feet deep and will be linked to existing lines, according to Ziegenfuss.
“The water line down there just dead ends with a 12 inch water line but when the new road, which will cross to Maple Street is built, we will go across the slope and connect the water line,” Ziegenfuss said. “So the dip will be gone. How lucky was that?”
The city is using ARPA money they received to do even more water and sewer line extension projects.
“We get $940,000 in ARPA funds over a two year period. We’ve already gotten $420,000 of it to do these projects,” Ziegenfuss said.
One of the projects the city is using ARPA funds for is hooking the Taneycomo Terrace Condominiums on Lake Taneycomo to fire capable water lines.
“The condominiums have never had fire capable water lines. They’re four inch lines so if we fight a fire there we take water from the lake,” Ziegenfuss said. “The far west end of Shockley Street runs along the College (of the Ozarks). On the college ground there is a six inch water line coming from the Acacia Club Road tower. We are in the process of hooking on that water line and providing fire capable water lines to Taneycomo Terrace. We’ve had those plans for 20 years but we couldn’t afford the $280,000 it would take to do that. So now with this year’s tranche of $420,000, we will get it done. How lucky was this?”
Patton said another big project the city has done to help with growth is the new sewer lift station.
“The lift station was a big project for the city. I will never forget how deep the hole was to put that thing in and the ground was solid rock. The sewer line is 24 inches to help growth,” Patton said. “The lines went all the way up to Buffalo Ridge with it. You can just imagine the terrain from Turkey Creek and beyond. The station is currently looking to hook up with Big Cedar and that will take a little while getting it over the hill. None of which is easy but it is good for growth.”
Ziegenfuss said all of this is not only good for business but is good for the environment.
“All the proliferations of the little package plants, which are all over the place, are not good for Table Rock Lake, not good for the environment, not good for our drinking water. Those are going away,” Ziegenfuss said. “They are going to the big central treatment plants, where they go into the biosolid system, where they are treated specially and returned back to farm fields as granular fertilizer. It’s a heck of a deal.”
The growth along the 65 corridor in this region going south toward the Arkansas state line is something Hollister is currently planning for.
“Between us and Johnny Morris properties growth is expanding. I think something else on our radar is Thunder Ridge and Missouri Thunder and what it’s going to do to Highway 86. We’re working on a plan for that so it doesn’t just bump into things,” Ziegenfuss said. “There is a new 300,000 gallon water tower and a brand new electrical sub-station right on the south edge of Hollister, just in case, all of the people headed in this direction, just keep going that way. So when the time comes, we can be lucky again.”
Looking to the future and making plans to help the residents of Hollister is something Patton said the city administration and workers are passionate about.
“A lot of people think it’s lucky but it is hard work and dedication to plan for the future,” Patton said. “Rick, Denise and the whole city staff make these plans so we are prepared when the time comes.”
