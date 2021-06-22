As outdoor activities continue in popularity the city of Branson is looking to improve on the outdoor experience by improving on the 17.83 miles of trail in the area.
At the Branson Board of Aldermen study session on June 17, Branson Parks Director Cindy Shook made a presentation regarding an update on Branson trails.
The trails reach 10 different locations with the Lakeside Forest Wilderness area containing 29% of the trails, which equals a total distance of 5.3 miles.
Long-term goals for Branson trails include expanding the trail network, creating a connected trail system with existing and new trails, and connecting the Waterfall Trail with Henning Conservation area trails.
Short-term goals for Branson trails include completing a porous pave trail at Eiserman Park, creating a natural trail along with Roark Creek to extend past the Johnson property to the creek and developing a plan to place trails on the 156-acre track behind the Branson RecPlex.
The city of Branson was awarded a grant from the Lake Taneycomo-White River Watershed Planning and Demonstration Project to be used for the Eiserman Park porous pave trail.
The demonstration project will consist of 10,000 square feet of porous pavement consisting of 3,000 locally recycled “eco-shed” tires.
“It’s been a couple years ago (since) we received a grant,” Shook said. “A porous pave trail is something that the water permeates through, doesn’t runoff (and) that’s a big problem in our area.”
The grant is a matching grant with Missouri State University. MSU’s portion is $75,000, and the city of Branson’s portion is $30,000. However, the parks department’s portion was not funded due to COVID-19. The parks department was then able to get a grant for $2,500 from White River Electric for the rock needed for the project. The park staff will install the subgrade for the trail to meet their obligation for the match.
Potential trail routes were also identified to solve the long-term goal of connecting city trails to the Henning Conservation area trails.
Two options have been discovered to specifically connect the Waterfall Trail to the Henning trails. The Bicknell Family Holding Company, which is located just north of the Waterfall Trail, would connect to the Homesteader’s Trail, and the Treasure Lake RV Resort Camping Club, located just west of the Waterfall Trail, would connect to the Streamside Trail of the Henning Conservation area.
The short-term goal of adding new trails to the 158-acre tract of land behind the Branson RecPlex is also in the works with a proposal to donate the land to the city.
According to the presentation, this property would provide a great opportunity to add additional trails that the park’s department would work with the engineering department to design and install.
“The last long term one would be this exciting opportunity behind the RecPlex that I think you all are going to be looking at soon to approve,” Shook said. “This is the land behind the RecPlex. Just to put in perspective, Lakeside Forest is 140 acres, the RecPlex is 34 acres. So this is a big piece of land. It’s exciting to think about a lot of trails, biking trails; we had a great discussion with our park board (and) got to share this with them. They were just beside themselves of all the opportunities that could happen here. This is not flat land or I would have asked for ballfields years ago.”
To watch the full presentation visit the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’.
