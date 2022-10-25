The city of Forsyth held its Annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The parade, which allows kids to don their Halloween costumes and march down Main Street.
This year there were some scary and some fun costumes to be seen.
Kids ages Pre-K through 4th grade could enter the costume contest for a chance to win prizes.
