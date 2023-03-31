Following the completion of a full year large-scale remodeling project, the Branson Bank Highway 248 location officially reopened their doors earlier this month.
On Wednesday, March 22, the lobby of the bank found itself near capacity as it welcomed customers, area residents and community leaders for a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the conclusion of construction on the facility.
Branson Bank President and CEO Bill Jones shared he was deeply moved by the large turnout of folks who came to celebrate alongside them.
“It’s been a great event and I’m just humbled by the turnout today. I was not expecting this,” Jones said. “Our new facility here at 248, which is our primary retail facility, has been completely refurbished, renovated and redesigned inside and out for that matter. We sort of officially opened the doors today, did our ribbon cutting and invited the community out to look at all of that.”
In addition, Jones said the scheduling of this event on the 22nd of March was not a coincidence, which provided them with a secondary reason to commemorate the day.
“It is our 23rd Anniversary, so 23 years ago today Branson Bank opened its doors to the public. I was here of course. It was just a handful of employees and we opened in a single wide temporary mobile home facility out here in the parking lot,” Jones said. “It’s just humbling and inspiring and at the same time and 23 years later to see how the company’s grown and been so supported by our community. It’s been a blessing for sure.”
Branson Bank officially closed their highway 248 location to customers on March 7, 2022 to begin work on the remodel, which was made possible due to the partnership between the bank and Federal Protection and Emery Sapp & Sons.
Though the facility itself has a nice, new look to it, Jones explained there were certain amenities added to the facility during the remodel for them to better serve their customers.
“It does look aesthetically appealing and I love how everything turned out, but functionally speaking we literally tore the building down all the way down to the studs. You might think about 23 years later, cabling systems, security systems, data connections and all of that stuff was really antiquated. We were able to take all of the old out and put state of the art technology in. So what that means for customers is faster, more secure transactions,” Jones said. “We’re using teller cash recyclers instead of counting money the old way, so the transaction speeds are much better and more efficient. It allows our bankers time to really visit more with the customer as opposed to really having to labor through maybe a transaction that has three or four different items.”
With the knowledge gained during COVID, Jones said they also went to many touchless type devices in the restrooms as well as using sliding doors at the entrance of the bank. Jones added they also listened to their customers desires regarding the drive up services the bank offers.
“One thing we heard quite a bit was our ATM was behind the building, so we’ve moved it around to the west side of the building and widened the lanes, both at the ATM and in our drive-thru lanes for wider vehicles,” Jones said. “It’s safer, better pass through, better flow of traffic, in and around the building. All of those things were considered in the redesign.”
Along with creating a better environment to serve their customers with this remodel, Jones said it was just as important to them to design an atmosphere at the bank where their associates would be happy.
“We work hard to maintain a very positive culture here, a very supportive culture, a caring culture for our associates. I think if you talk to them you would hear that. When you walk through the building, you’ll see their faces on the walls even,” Jones said. “We do a lot of environmental graphics actually promoting our staff and lifting them up and recognizing them just by walking by you’ll see that. They’re the key to success. We have to have motivated, happy employees that are not only qualified to do their work, but are really pleased to do their work.”
Those who visit the 248 location will also notice a conference room in the building, which was dedicated in honor of Branson Bank Co-Founder J. Wes Strange.
“Even before coming here, Wes and I worked together and then we worked together to start this company here in Branson, along with a few others help, of course. Wes eventually kind of slowed down and still serves on our board, but is unable to be here for the day to day,” Jones said. “He’s one of a select few bankers in the state of Missouri who has actually been recognized as a 50 year banker, so his career has spanned five decades. No doubt he saw a lot of change here and he definitely contributed to the success of this organization and helped me as a much younger man get grounded in this business.”
When asked if he ever thought Branson Bank, which started out of a little mobile home in a parking lot 23 years ago, would someday grow to have multiple locations in different cities, Jones shared how he prefers to tackle the concept of time.
“Yes, those things cross one’s mind about the future. But I tend to think about the future in smaller pieces. More like next week or a stretch is a year from now. The world changes so much and it’s difficult to look out and say, ‘What am I going to be doing 20 years from now?’ Certainly we believe in what we’re doing here. It’s been meaningful to this community,” Jones said. “I always thought it would do well, but this has really just been exceptional though. I’m grateful. We’re a faith based organization and we just feel like God has a purpose for us here, serving this area, this region and we’re going to continue on.”
As a part of the grand reopening, attendees had the chance to tour the newly renovated facility, visit with employees, receive a $2 bill and enter a giveaway for a number of prizes. Before leaving, folks were also invited to enjoy a fun snack which consisted of a scope of Cold Stone Creamery vanilla ice cream placed between two of Branson Bank’s famous freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
While the 248 location was being remodeled, customers were encouraged to visit the newest Branson Bank facility located at 4675 Gretna Road in Branson. Currently, renovations are underway at the Gretna Road location, with plans to have a construction completion celebration for it in the near future.
The 248 Branson Bank is located at 1501 State Highway 248 in Branson. Visit bransonbank.com.
