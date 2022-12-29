The Taneyhills Library will host its Reading A-Z program starting in January.
This previously successful program is designed for children ages 4 to 7. The class is taught by Miss Alicia and will test each child to evaluate their reading level. The tutoring sessions will be limited to two students for each 30-minute session.
Registration is required to enroll a child in the class. After registration, the instructor will contact parents to arrange an appointment for the evaluation test, which will take place on Monday, Jan. 6.
The tutoring sessions will run 30 minutes on Mondays, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 27 with a cost of $75 per student.
Enrollment is available at www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org or by calling the circulation desk at 417-334-1418.
