Monday Feb. 22 at 3:33 p.m. a crash on Hwy 160 one mile north of Reeds Spring left two dead and one injured.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a car driven by Kirby L. Hendrick, 82, of Galena, pulled into the path of a truck driven by David Warthen, 62, of Springfield on Highway 160. The truck then struck the car on the driver’s side.”
At 4:41 p.m. Stone County Coroner John Cunningham pronounced both Kirby Hendrick and his passenger, Shirley Hendrick, 79, also from Galena, dead at the scene.
David Warthen had moderate injuries and was taken to Cox South in Springfield, according to the report.
