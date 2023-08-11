Last month the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County hosted its first Grocery Grab event at Harter House in Hollister.
The event took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 1. The JATC sold tickets for more than a month for the drawing, which would allow the winner to sweep the grocery store for a three minute shopping spree.
On Monday, June 26, the JATC drew the winner, second place and third place from all who entered.
- 3rd place, a prize of a $50 gift card to Harter House, went to Annette Sain
- 2nd place, a prize of a $100 gift card to Harter House, went to Dawnell O’Day
- The winner of the three minute Grocery Grab was Kathleen Brown
On the day of the event, Brown arrived at Harter House shortly before the 6 a.m. shopping spree was to begin. During her three minute, uninterrupted, grocery grab she whizzed through the store pitching items in her cart including ribs, bacon, salmon, produce, butter, and pickles.
“It was a fun event to help raise money for the JATC and all it does for the children in Taney County,” JATC Board Member Mandy Farrow told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Kathleen had a plan and went for the items she wanted. She was focused and raced around the store crossing the finish line with just seconds left.”
Brown said on the day she had fun doing it and the time went pretty fast. She brought home groceries totaling $322.69.
“The JATC would like to thank all the sponsors and individuals who helped make the event a success,” Farrow said. “Doug Baker, State Farm Insurance was and always is a big supporter of the JATC. Butch, Les Evins and the entire Harter House team made the adventure lots of fun. Mostly we would like to thank everyone who purchased the $20 raffle tickets to help support our mission.”
The JATC is planning a second Grocery Grab event for November, right before Thanksgiving.
For more information visit www.jatcmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.