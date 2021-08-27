The Forsyth Board of Aldermen recently voted to put into motion the process of paying officers in Forsyth for volunteering a certain amount of hours each month.
At the July 19 aldermen meeting, Mayor Kelly Doughtery brought up the need she sees to compensate these officers for their service.
“As you know there is a shortage of employees, basically about anywhere, and our police department is no different than any other business,” Dougherty said at the meeting. “What I’m wanting to do, is some of the officers we have had here previously, that know our city, that (for) their reserve time we actually pay them, so we maybe can get a few more of their hours.”
The officers would become part-time city employees, required to work around 24 hours a month.
“There would be no benefits or anything like that, but at least if they wanted to pick up some hours and get their reserve time too, they could get paid for it,” Dougherty said at the meeting.
“I think it’s important to pursue this immediately because we are short staffed (with) police officers here,” Forsyth Ward I Alderman Jack Baker said at the meeting. “We’ve got to do something. We can’t work these guys 80 hours a week, so I think we need to pursue it immediately.”
Dougherty said there will be several qualifications the officers must meet, and currently there are only two officers qualified.
Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest was in attendance at the meeting and gave a brief overview of what the guidelines will look like.
“I’ve called around to a couple of places that do this, a lot of their requirements (are): they’ve already been through (a) training program, they’ve been here before, they can’t have another commission for another agency,” Forrest said at the meeting. “They’ve left here to go do another job or another career field, but their hearts are still in the right place and they want to reserve. With this program, we can bring them in, they will cover a shift that an officer would normally cover. So if somebody’s sick or somebody’s taking a vacation, they cover that shift, (and) they will get paid.”
The rest of the aldermen in attendance were in agreement with the idea, and voted to put the proposal into motion, with consideration of pay and guidelines.
As additional information becomes available, see future editions for an update at bransontrilakesnews.com.
