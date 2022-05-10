The Reeds Spring Primary School is getting a much needed renovation and expansion, thanks to the recent bond issue passed by voters.
The renovation work will impact summer school and next school year, according to the Reeds Spring School district website.
The district’s preschool through first-grade summer school students and children who will be attending the summer Wolf Camp program will be attending classes at New Testament Christian Church, located on the other side of Highway 413. The church building was once the middle school for the district. Car line drop off/pick up procedures for this new summer school location will be shared at a later date on the school’s website.
There will be changes which parent’s should be aware of for the next school year. Kindergartners and first-graders will attend classes at New Testament Christian Church beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, while renovations are continuing, according to the website. Early Childhood students will attend classes at the Primary School. The Kindergarten Afterschool Program and Monday childcare will not be available for the 2022-23 school year.
For more information call 417-272-3241.
