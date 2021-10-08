Volunteers and workers at a local organization, whose mission is to help animals in need, have been disheartened by recent events against it.
The Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society has recently had an uptick of theft and rudeness from some in the community.
The thrift stores have seen more theft from their donations in recent months, according to Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Operations Coordinator Alicia Mason.
The SOHHS posted on their Facebook page about the thefts, with video of the thieves on several occasions in September. They posted videos of some of the thefts on Sept. 17 and 20.
Operations manager at Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Jayme Tabuchi said the theft from the shed not only affected them, but hurt another charity organization they partner with to help third world countries.
“One of the saddest things is the shed that was broken into in the video that’s posted online (on Sept. 17), that shed contains what we call missions,” Tabuchi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Missions are items like clothing, shoes, belts, purses, hats and stuffed animals that aren’t sellable for us. Say they have stains or a broken zipper, or the shoes are not in great condition. We sell those to an outside company for I think it’s three cents a pound. They ship those over to third world countries. So the person that stole those, stole from us and stole from third world countries.
“What they did was double whammy, and nothing in there would have been of value to them, because it’s something that we appreciate but we can’t sell because of its condition. We have to be careful about what we sell, nobody wants to buy a pair of jeans when the zipper isn’t working or the buttons are missing. They stole stuff that was intended for people, who are way less fortunate than us. So that was just awful. The fact that they brought their own cutters to steal from the shed when it was still daylight out. They had absolutely no concern for what they were doing.”
On Sept. 22, Tabuchi went live on the organization’s Facebook page to address a note left on their thrift store’s door, which was found by a volunteer when they were opening up for the day.
“Today this live video is going to be a little bit different than we usually do,” Tabuchi said in the video. “This is something that has been heavy on my heart the last couple of days. Normally when I or Alicia (Mason) jumps on the live, we are showing you guys animals and talking to you about which animals are adoptable and trying to get animals to homes. Today I am going to talk about compassion fatigue for our staff.”
There was a note left on the door of the downtown thrift stores the SOHHS runs which read, ‘You get this for free. Stop the greed. People are in need. Lower your prices now.’
“Besides being completely off base and inappropriate,’’ Tabuchi said in the video. “It is very disheartening for all of us. The people that work here and volunteer here, do it because we have a passion for what we do. We don’t do it because we are making lots of money.”
Tabuchi explained the SOHHS is almost completely self-sustaining, getting most of their funds from the donations to their thrift stores.
“We just recently got the contract with the city of Branson, but it is a very small contract. Other than that we are completely self-sustaining. We rely on our thrift stores,” Tabuchi said. “That’s the only thing that we have to pay for our employees salaries, to pay for the building we own, to pay for our electricity and to pay for all the other things that go on with running this business.”
Tabuchi said the thefts are so hurtful because she knows the people who donate do so with the intent to help the animals.
“The thing that really gets to me is when people say those things were donated to us, and we got it for free so we shouldn’t be upset if somebody stole them from us. It absolutely makes me upset because the people donated with the intention of helping our organization specifically. So, they’re taking money away from our organization and taking away from the people who are donating to us.”
Tabuchi said the volunteers and workers the SOHHS has currently are extremely passionate to help the animals. They even have friends and family who come to the center and thrift shops to help them because they see the passion the workers have for the cause and they know there is always work to be done.
“When people do things like (steal and leave rude notes), not only is disrespectful but you are really hurting the employees and the people who support the Humane Society,” Tabuchi said.
Tabuchi gave examples in her video of the work the humane society, with the help of their volunteers, has done and continues to do for the animals.
- In the last three years the SOHHS has found adopted homes not only in the Southwest Missouri area but across the country for over 800 animals.
- Since the Veterinarian Clinic opened in 2018, the SOHHS has spent $115,000 on animals getting them ready for adoption. Everytime the SOHHS does an adoption, the organization loses money. $100 to adopt a cat and $150 for a dog, does not cover the medical care animals get before they are ready to adopt.
- Does not upcharge when they have a purebred animal come into the shelter. The fee to adopt any animal is the same no matter the breed.
- Sponsors a low cost spay and neuter clinic for cats in Taney and Stone counties. Subsidizing the cost of over 200 spay and neuter surgeries since the clinic was started in 2019. They are the only organization south of Springfield who offers this service.
- Takes in animals with medical conditions when other centers can not take them due to a lack of funding. The SOHHS has covered the medical costs of these animals including numerous heartworm positive dogs, who normally would have been put down, animals who needed amputations, dental work and a diabetic animals.
- Partners with local schools, area community services and the disabled adults in our area.
- Collects old cell phones, and pays the shipping to have them shipped out to an organization which reprograms them for women in crisis centers around the country.
- Collects baby items, which are donated to a local organization for new parents who can not afford to purchase baby bottles, diapers, and other baby items.
- Has helped the Taney County Women’s Crisis outfit some of the homes they use.
- Gave out over 1,000 pounds of dog and cat food to the community during COVID to people in need so they could keep their animals.
“It is a shame that (someone) thinks we are greedy,” Tabuchi said in the video. “The fact (someone) thinks we are greedy breaks our hearts. It breaks my heart.”
The note left not only the volunteers saddened, but the entire staff, according to Tabuchi.
“The note was left when nobody was there. It was the first thing that our volunteers saw when they walked in in the morning,” Tabuchi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The fact that they have to deal with this is sad. It was just really disheartening because everybody, as I said in that little video, everybody that works here, is doing it for the animals. We’re not doing it for the money. Animal welfare doesn’t get you rich. You do it because you have a love and a passion and a desire to help animals.”
Tabuchi explained compassion fatigue is an enormous issue in the animal welfare industry.
“The fact that they said that we’re greedy really, really hurts,” Tabuchi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Compassion fatigue is a huge factor in a lot of industries, animal welfare is one of the biggest ones it hits. It is a really big thing because we are giving all of the time. None of us are ever shut off from the mission, we may be away from the building, but we’re never away from what’s going on. Alisha and myself, always get messages from people reaching out to us, you know, if something happens with an animal. I always have a plan when I come in here, and it always gets derailed because the animals don’t care about their own agenda. You have to be willing to bend to them.”
Tabuchi said she and the other workers and volunteers don’t typically tell people all the things the SOHHS does for the animals and the community because they aren’t in it for the praise, but she hopes if someone learns all they do, they will think twice about how they treat the volunteers.
The SOHHS currently has 45 volunteers on their roster. The volunteers have donated more than 1,000 hours from January to August. These hours do not reflect their foster programs, foster to adopt programs, their community service hours, or when volunteers or members of the community take the dogs for weekend trips.
Tabuchi said she would like to thank their top volunteers for their service to the animals and the organization.
The top volunteers, according to SOHHS, are:
- Laquinta who fosters animals.
- Austin who fosters kittens.
- Steve who comes every Friday to walk the dogs.
- Patti who fosters animals.
- Gary who comes in weekly to walk the dogs.
- Gwenna who posts adoption updates on their Facebook page
- Ash who helps with the animals and comes from Stone County Developmental Disability Day Services.
- Leslie who helps with the animals and comes from Stone County Developmental Disability Day Services.
- Vanessa who assists in the office and is the volunteer coordinator
- Grady who works in the downtown Branson SOHHS Thrift Store.
- Barb who works in the downtown Branson SOHHS Thrift Store.
- Iris who helps with the office.
Mason said they are always looking for volunteers and foster placements for the kittens and puppies.
For more information visit bransonhumanesociety.com.
