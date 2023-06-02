The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County are assisting local teens continue their education through scholarships.
Recently the JATC awarded nine $1,000 scholarships to help students from three schools in Taney County. Anna Thomason, of Branson; Macy Sanders, of Forsyth; Dylan Hunt, of Hollister; and Gemma Reding, of Forsyth all received scholarships. Kayli Nimmo, of Branson; Bryce Reinke, of Branson; Cooper Saxton, of Branson; and Kylie Calhoun, of Forsyth all renewed their $1,000 ScholarCare scholarships.
“Three deserving seniors were honored recently with college scholarships from Junior Auxiliary of Taney County,’ states a press release from the JATC. “JATC provided a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship to a graduating senior at each of the following Taney County high schools. This year’s recipients were Anna Thomason, Macy Sanders, and Dylan Hunt. Selection of these recipients was based primarily on volunteer service to their communities, above and beyond any school requirements, in addition to academic accomplishments and personal recommendations.”
The $1,000 ScholarCare renewable scholarship award, which is available for up to four years, was awarded to Reding.
“The ScholarCare renewable scholarship award was presented to a graduating senior who can benefit from the money, as well as a little extra personal encouragement and care packages that JATC members provide monthly throughout the year,” the release states. “This year Gemma Reding, of Forsyth was selected to receive this award based on personal essays and recommendations accompanying her application.”
The JATC said they were proud to announce four students Nimmo, Reinke, Saxton, and Calhoun were able to renew their $1,000 ScholarCare awards.
“Thank you for all the support throughout this year,” Nimmo said in the release. “It truly means a lot!”
This year, the JATC added a new “Joan Anderson Memorial Scholarship” in honor of Life Member Joan Anderson, who passed away in May 2022.
“Joan was very involved in JATC and served as Treasurer, Vice President, President, Ex Officio. One of her favorite projects was Scholarship/ScholarCare,” states the release. “With the help of Joan’s family, we added this $1,000 scholarship for a student interested in pursuing a career in Business, I.T., or Accounting.”
JATC said the organization is proud to be able to provide support and encouragement to these students as they pursue their education and move into adulthood.
These scholarships and Scholarcare awards are just one of the many projects and services offered in Taney County by the members of JATC. The JATC is a nonprofit organization, made up of a group of women united by a single cause and dedicated to helping the children of Taney County. It was chartered in 1998. It currently has approximately 50 members who annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours to strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County.
JATC is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi. NAJA has more than 15,500 active, associate and life members in nearly 100 chapters located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their slogan is “Caring Hearts—Helping Hands—Changing Lives.”
For more information about the organization and its projects visit JATCMO.org.
