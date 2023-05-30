The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County is hosting a fundraiser where one lucky winner will get their chance at a fun, fast-paced shopping spree.
The JATC is hosting the ‘Grocery Grab’ fundraiser. The event gives participants a chance of sweeping the grocery store in a three minute shopping spree. The JATC are selling tickets now through Saturday, June 24. On Monday, June 26, a drawing of these tickets will take place. The winner of the drawing will have the opportunity to shop Harter House in Hollister unencumbered for three minutes.
JATC Board Member Mandy Farrow said the idea of the fundraiser was inspired by a popular 1990s game show.
“We are working on coming up with fun new fundraisers to help us raise money to support our mission of helping the children of Taney County,” Farrow said. “I remember this show and always thought it looked fun. The JATC are excited to bring this unique event to the area. It is a great way to raise money while offering somebody a chance to fill their cart with groceries and have the time of their life.”
The winner will be able to grab items off the shelves at Harter House and fill the shopping cart. They will be able to ‘shop’ in almost every department excluding pharmacy, tobacco, alcohol and gift cards.
There will also be a drawing for second and third place winners. The second place winner will receive a $100 gift card from Harter House and the third place winner will receive a $50 gift card to Harter House.
The fundraiser is being sponsored by the Harter House in Hollister and Doug Baker State Farm.
Tickets are currently available for purchase at $20 each. There will be only 400 tickets sold for the drawing.
The public can purchase tickets from any JATC member, by emailing jatcmo@gmail.com or by calling 417-397-6484.
