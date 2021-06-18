The Forsyth Library recently started its 2021 Summer Reading Program called My Book and Me.
The reading program is available for ages 5-12 and will run until Aug. 13.
The library, located at 162 Main St., has done a summer reading program for nearly 40 years, according to Marylou Drew, secretary of the library board.
“We’re a much older group of people, but we are passionate about reading. We encourage kids to read,” Drew said. “It exercises their brains. Reading a book is soothing, it’s entertaining; there is knowledge to be gained in any genre of books.”
The reading program encourages kids to read throughout the summer with incentives to encourage them along the way. Children will be broken up into three age groups: 5-6 year olds, 7-9 year olds and 10-12 year olds.
When they start the program, each child will be given a brand new book to keep, and along the way, there will be prizes and incentives for reaching their reading goals.
“We try to cater (the prizes) to something that seems like it would be good for them. It’s not just a standard, everybody-gets-the-same-thing always,” Drew said.
Drew said prizes can include bubbles, chalk, coloring books and more depending on the age of the child and what they are interested in.
At the end of the summer, the top three readers in each age group will be given a gift card for reading the most books.
To keep kids accountable, after completing a book they will be required to write an age-appropriate book report explaining what they learned.
“They do a little, short book review on (the book), like who was your favorite character, (and) it varies with the ages,” Drew said.
Contact Marylou Drew at 417-251-3429 or visit the Forsyth Library Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
