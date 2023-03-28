The Branson Tri-Lakes News invites the public to a hopping good time with the Easter Bunny this Saturday, April 1.
America’s favorite bunny will be visiting the Branson Tri-Lakes News Community Room, located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. Individuals are invited to come have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, make a craft, and have a snack. The cost is $5 per child. Pictures will appear in the April 8th edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Publisher Mandy Farrow said she is looking forward to seeing the community participate in the fun and activities.
“We’re happy to be able to provide an opportunity for the community to come have some fun with the Easter Bunny,” Farrow said. “We expect a great turnout and look forward to seeing lots of happy faces.”
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own cameras as well. For more information, call the Branson Tri-Lakes News at (417) 334-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.